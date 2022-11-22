Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) senators on Monday continued their protest for another day seeking justice over the failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, alleged custodial torture of their fellow lawmaker Azam Khan Swati and mysterious killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The opposition party lawmakers led by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem once again organized a walk from the Parliament House to the Supreme Court to mark their protest. The PTI senators for the last over a week have been holding a walk almost every day demanding of the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice over their three demands. The lawmakers claim that they don’t expect that they get justice from any another institution except the apex court over the issues including the assassination attempt on their party chief, custodial torture and video leak of Senator Swati and brutal murder of Sharif. At the end of the protest walk, former information minister and PTI Senator Shibli Faraz talking to reporters lamented that the members of Senate have been protesting for at least 10 days but unluckily, no one was taking notice of it. “This is because we are representatives of the public,” he said. “People are looking towards this institution (SC),” Senator Faraz said, adding that the institution was showing an indifferent attitude. He further said that their three demands in this regard were legal — a reason that they were only seeking justice from the SC. He underscored that the people should see what treatment was being given to their representatives? Senator Swati talking on the occasion said that the people should seek why he was subjected to such a brutality, who made an assassination attempt on Khan and what was the sin of Sharif that he was murdered under mysterious circumstances? Senator Waseem said that the people of Pakistan have decided that they stood by the narrative of Chairman PTI Khan. He also claimed that PTI’s November 26 rally would be a defining moment in the history of the country as the ruling elite would no more decide the fate of the nation in closed doors. From now onwards, the people would make decisions of their own destiny, he added. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Swati for tweeting against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.