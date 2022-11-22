Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has reiterated his commitment to upgrade the higher education department to meet the modern challenges.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, he called upon the need to bring pragmatic changes within the higher education department for bright future of students.

The Chief Minister vowed to bring reforms for the transparent utilization of funds in the universities.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi further announced to restore the sports activities in the colleges of province and decided to rank the performance of Principals in their respective Annual Confidential Reports in this regard.