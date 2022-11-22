Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with district administration organised quiz and calligraphy competitions on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at the Government Girl’s College in Lakki Marwat on Monday. A large number of students participated in the competitions. In the quiz competition, students from 5th semester grabbed first position followed by student groups of 7th and 3rd semesters who secured second and third positions respectively. in the calligraphy competition, a second year student Areesha stood first while Aleesha and Amina got second and third positions respectively.