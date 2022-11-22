Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police, in a joint intel­ligence-based operation, have arrested a con man from Jahangir Road. According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the accused identified as Faizan alias Faizi, was impersonating an official of a law enforcement agency and threatened many people and extorted huge amounts of cash.

The accused along with his gang used to ab­duct various people and collect huge sums of money in the form of bribes. For this purpose, Faizan had also rented a flat in Soldier Bazaar. Apart from this, he was also involved in supply­ing weapons to the criminals and receiving their share of the looted money. Raids are being car­ried out to arrest his other accomplices. The ar­rested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.