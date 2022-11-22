Pakistan is one of the most fortunate countries to have an expanding youth bulge where most of the population is children and young adults. According to the IMF, the rising share of the working-age population can help to boost a country’s economy. However, this demographic dividend can become a ticking bomb in developing countries if not used productively. When these young adults cannot find enough employment opportunities and earn satisfactorily, they become vulnerable to an increased risk of illegal and violent activities and can easily be manipulated.
According to a United Nations report, almost 63% of Pakistan’s population is young adults within the age bracket of 15 to 33 years. Apart from requiring employment, education, and health facilities, we also need to create sports and recreational facilities for all these young adults. It is a proven scientific fact that the youth’s participation in sports keeps them mentally and physically healthy. Encouraging sports activities also helps a country to gain glory by having great national heroes.
Keeping in view the need to promote healthy recreational activities, the Pakistani government needs to build more playgrounds and create platforms for the youth. Although Pakistan has achieved a certain level of expertise in the field of cricket, we also need to promote other sports like hockey, gymnastics, and football. Unfortunately, Pakistan has always ignored a potential game like football. It can not only create promising employment opportunities for many but also earn a great deal of revenue for the Pakistani economy.
Due to the lack of tutelage from the government, many local football players are trying their best to keep this sport alive in Pakistan. Without sufficient governmental support and provision of funds, Pakistani footballers like Muhammad Armaghan are dedicating their lives and energies to the making of a glorious name for Pakistan on international platforms. Despite the lack of governmental support for Pakistani football, Armaghan has always dreamed of becoming a professional football player who can promote football in Pakistan and play in prestigious international leagues.
Muhammad Armaghan Khan belongs to Lukki Marwat, an underdeveloped district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He considers himself to be fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play football from a very young age with Huma Football Club, Islamabad, and then make his way to the national football camp for SAFF and Asian Games, 2018, at the age of only 17. Although due to his injury, he could not officially debut on any international football platform, however, after a challenging rehab process, he has finally partnered with different national brands which are supporting him in his search for an international football opportunity.
Armaghan believes that every child must get an opportunity to make their dreams come true, especially those children who belong to unfortunate backgrounds, and therefore with a very minimum of government support, these children can change their destiny and the entire nation. Let’s help our youth to become responsible citizens by supporting football in Pakistan.
SABA LARAIB,
Islamabad.