LAHORE - Rice harvesting is near completion in Pun­jab and this year its expected production is 5.2 million tonnes. Agriculture Depart­ment sources told APP on Monday that rice has been cultivated on more than 5.7 million acres of land in the province. Sources said that after completion of harvesting process, storage of rice was the most important task. Mostly old rice is preferred by users, sources added. The sources said if rice was not stored scientifi­cally, not only the qual­ity of the produce was harmed but its weight was also reduced. Moisture, insects, birds and rats were the fac­tors which put negative impact on rice if not stored properly. Mean­while, the Agriculture Department sources advised growers not to burn paddy stubble as it is illegal way to get rid of crop residue. High-level of smog af­fects the growth.