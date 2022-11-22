Share:

HYDERABAD - The directorate of ad­missions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam would accept the admission forms till November 30, 2022 for admissions in various dis­ciplines of the varsity and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus. The univer­sity spokesperson informed that after completion of the process of submission of admission forms and other formalities, the pre-entry test of interested candidates will be conducted on Decem­ber 11, 2022. Giving details, the spokesperson informed that interested candidates can submit online admission forms for new admissions, under the undergraduate degree programme for the academic year 2022-23 in Information Technology Centre, Institute of Food Sci­ences and Technologies, con­stituent colleges, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricul­tural College, Dokri, Khair­pur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and sub-campus Umerkot till November 30, 2022. The entry test will be held on De­cember 11, 2022 at Public School Latifabad Hyderabad, he informed.