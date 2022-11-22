Share:

PESHAWAR - president sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI) Muhammad Ishaq has expressed concern over the retaining policy rate at a high level and described the current high-interest rate as extremely detrimental to business and industrial growth and the national economy. “Business, trade, and industrial activities have already stagnated, and the country’s economy is on the brink of collapse, so the current high interest rate needs to be reduced from 18% to a single digit while keeping in mind the current scenario,” said Mr Ishaq while chairing a meeting of industrialists at Chamber house on Monday.