RAWALPINDI - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) wasim Riaz Khan on Monday said that foolproof security arrangements were being made for the security of Pakistan England Cricket series to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He said that all the available resources to be utilized to shield the national cricket team, the guest cricketers and the spectators. He expressed these views after visiting the stadium to review security arrangements for cricket teams of Pakistan and England. He was also flanked by sDPO/AsP New Town Circle and other senior police officials. SSP (Operations) inspected all the entry gates, parking lots, buildings adjacent to stadium, markets, Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, Murree Road and other areas. He was also briefed about the foolproof security arrangements and the traffic plan chalked out by the City Traffic Police (CTP) to regulate the traffic. He directed the concerned officials to remain high alert and perform their duties dedicatedly to avert any untoward incident during cricket marches. He said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties. Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) also paid a visit to Police Lines headquarters and checked the facilities being given to the cops. He also interacted with policemen in the barracks and listened to their problems. He ordered catering in charge to ensure provision of best quality food to the cops in Police Lines headquarters.