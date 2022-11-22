Share:

JAVA - An earthquake on the main Indonesian island of Java has killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds, the national disaster agency says. The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10km (six miles), according to US Geological Survey data. Scores of people were taken to hospital, with many treated outside. Rescuers were working into the night to try to save others thought to still be trapped under collapsed buildings. The area where the quake struck is densely populated and prone to landslides, with poorly built houses reduced to rubble in many areas. Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said atleast 62 people had died, according to the latest available data. More than 5,000 people had been displaced in the Cianjur area and over 2,200 houses had been damaged, it added. Earlier, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said more than 700 people were injured. He said the numbers of injuries and fatalities were likely to increase because there were “a lot of people” still trapped at the scene. Herman Suherman, the head of administration in Cianjur town, said most injuries were bone fractures sustained from people being trapped by debris in buildings. “The ambulances keep on coming from the villages to the hospital,” he was quoted by AFP news agency as saying earlier in the day. “There are many families in villages that have not been evacuated.” Many of the injured were treated outside in a hospital car park after the hospital was left without power for several hours following the quake, West Java’s governor said. The tremor could also be felt in the capital Jakarta about 100km away, where people in high-rise buildings were evacuated. Office workers rushed out of buildings in the civic and business district during the tremor, which started at 13:21 Western Indonesian time (WIT) on Monday, the agency said. “I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was, but it became even stronger and lasted for some time,” lawyer Mayadita Waluyo told AFP.