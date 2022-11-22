Adjourns hearing till Dec 20.
KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition of the MQM seeking empowerment of the local government system in Sindh.
A high court bench heard the petition filed by Faisal Sabzwari, Kanwar Naveed and other leaders of the party. The bench expressed annoyance over failure of the Secretary Local Government Sindh to submit reply on the court notice. Additional Secretary of the department appeared before the court in the case.
The court directed the government lawyer to submit reply on the next hearing at any cost. Additional secretary local government assured the bench of submitting the government reply in the next hearing. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till December 20.
The MQM has submitted petition in the court for implementation of the Supreme Court order with regard to empowerment of the local bodies in Sindh. The Sindh High Court on Friday in its written verdict over petitions filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PTI ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.
“The ECP should release the schedule within the next 15 days and announce the election date by December 3. The ECP should complete all the necessary measures within 60 days,” the court ruled.
The verdict stated that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has reservations about the new amendments in the LG law and the delimitation of constituencies for LG polls. The reservations of MQM are not satisfactory enough to delay the local government elections, the court ruled.
SHC OVERTURNS DEATH SENTENCES IN PERWEEN REHMAN MURDER CASE
Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday overturned the death sentences handed over to the accused in Perween Rehman murder case by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).
Perween Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013. The accused Rahim Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati and Ahmed Hussain had challenged the ATC verdict in the Sindh High Court. After several hearings of the case, the SHC overturned the sentences awarded by the ATC. The SHC overturned the death sentence awarded to the accused and ordered to free them if they were not wanted in any other case.
The Karachi ATC, in December 2021, had awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned rights activist Perween Rahman, who was shot dead in the metropolis in 2013.
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge had sentenced Abdul Raheem Swati, Ahmed Khan, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ayaz Swati to life imprisonment.
All five of the accused were fined Rs200,000. The fifth accused, Imran Swati, was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined an additional Rs200,000.