Share:

LAHORE - The World Bank would give a soft loan of 200 million dollars to the Punjab government for the green development project. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday to discuss measures to overcome environmental pollution. The meeting discussed a proposal to make the token tax for private vehicles subject to motor vehicle inspec­tion and certification. It was decided that the in­spection of equipment that causes environmental pollution would be included in VICS motor vehi­cles certification and soft loans would be given to six industries under the green investment project. The meeting also de­cided to include steel mills, rice mills, stone crushing and leather processing industries in the green invest­ment project. Initially, loans of 30 million dollars would be pro­vided to 100 small industrial units. The chief minister directed that to start an awareness campaign to overcome envi­ronmental pollution. The chief minister said that legislation would be enacted to control the use of plastic for environmental improvement while a single use of plastic would be ensured to elimi­nate environmental pollution. The CM was told that the provincial government would install air and water quality monitoring systems in 10 dis­tricts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Vehari and other cities. The air quality monitoring systems and wa­ter quality monitoring stations would be installed at 30 and 15 places respectively under the Pun­jab green development project. It was decided in the meeting to start environment-friendly pilot project in Lahore with 25 electric buses. The chief minister directed that the solar panels should be installed on the roofs of government buildings under energy-efficient buildings plans in the ad­ministrative divisions. The meeting was told that six DHQ hospitals had already been converted to solar energy. The CM said that a 50 million dollar environment endowment fund would be estab­lished under the proposed green financing strat­egy. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former principal sec­retary GM Sikandar, secretary of finance, environ­ment, DG EPA and others attended the meeting.