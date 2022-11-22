LAHORE - The World Bank would give a soft loan of 200 million dollars to the Punjab government for the green development project. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday to discuss measures to overcome environmental pollution. The meeting discussed a proposal to make the token tax for private vehicles subject to motor vehicle inspection and certification. It was decided that the inspection of equipment that causes environmental pollution would be included in VICS motor vehicles certification and soft loans would be given to six industries under the green investment project. The meeting also decided to include steel mills, rice mills, stone crushing and leather processing industries in the green investment project. Initially, loans of 30 million dollars would be provided to 100 small industrial units. The chief minister directed that to start an awareness campaign to overcome environmental pollution. The chief minister said that legislation would be enacted to control the use of plastic for environmental improvement while a single use of plastic would be ensured to eliminate environmental pollution. The CM was told that the provincial government would install air and water quality monitoring systems in 10 districts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Vehari and other cities. The air quality monitoring systems and water quality monitoring stations would be installed at 30 and 15 places respectively under the Punjab green development project. It was decided in the meeting to start environment-friendly pilot project in Lahore with 25 electric buses. The chief minister directed that the solar panels should be installed on the roofs of government buildings under energy-efficient buildings plans in the administrative divisions. The meeting was told that six DHQ hospitals had already been converted to solar energy. The CM said that a 50 million dollar environment endowment fund would be established under the proposed green financing strategy. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretary of finance, environment, DG EPA and others attended the meeting.
