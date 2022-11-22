Share:

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan’s Tribal District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of Havaldar Umer Hayat, who was a resident of the Lachi area of Kohat.

It said that the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism, adding that such sacrifices of brave soldiers would further strengthen resolve of the force.