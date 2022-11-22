Share:

Currently, Zimbabwe is suf­fering through harsh phases which also include a high infla­tion rate. Through the estimations of Website Trading Economics (WTE), it is known that the an­nual rate of inflation in Zimba­bwe was 540 percent in February 2020. By March 2020 it had risen up to 676 percent. The rate of in­flation estimated in October 2022 has risen to nearly 268.8%. This shows when the year will come to an end, its rate will touch the peak. One day or another, some new problems emerge in Zimba­bwe that generate an unending problem for the public.

As a member of the Southern Af­rican Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), Southern Af­rican Development Community (SADC), WTO, etc., Zimbabwe must be firmly aided in order that it must come out of its crippled state.

ZAINAB ALIAHMED,

Kech