Currently, Zimbabwe is suffering through harsh phases which also include a high inflation rate. Through the estimations of Website Trading Economics (WTE), it is known that the annual rate of inflation in Zimbabwe was 540 percent in February 2020. By March 2020 it had risen up to 676 percent. The rate of inflation estimated in October 2022 has risen to nearly 268.8%. This shows when the year will come to an end, its rate will touch the peak. One day or another, some new problems emerge in Zimbabwe that generate an unending problem for the public.
As a member of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), Southern African Development Community (SADC), WTO, etc., Zimbabwe must be firmly aided in order that it must come out of its crippled state.
ZAINAB ALIAHMED,
Kech