SWAT - A delegation of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Program Manager Caroline and Deputy Head Alberto Groff met Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali here at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif on Monday. During the meeting, various topics of mutual interest were reviewed, including SDC’s assistance in post-flood restoration and road reconstruction, the hotel business, and the climate change sensitization of local people. The commissioner briefed the team on the devastation inflicted by the recent floods of 2022, which severely impacted the district’s roads, communications, and hotel economy. The official stressed the importance of expanding cooperation to disaster-affected communities. The Commissioner thanked the party for visiting Swat. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat and the Secretary to the Commissioner