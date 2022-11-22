Share:

LAHORE - Faiqa Mansab is known for her debut novel This House of Clay and Water, published by Penguin India in 2017. She said: “I am thrilled that The Storyteller has found its home with Neem Tree Press UK. Archna Sharma and Sofia Rehman are two powerhouses of scholarship and refined literary taste and I could not have imagined this book in better hands. And I am absolutely giddy with joy at being published by PRHI again. Tarini Uppal is the loveliest person and the most meticulous and sophisticated editor. I am humbled by the immense love these publishers have shown for my book. Being published by all these dynamic women makes me proud and extremely happy. I am honoured and excited to be working with them. Sharma and Rehman said: ‘We are delighted to have acquired The Storyteller by Faiqa Mansab from Annette Crossland. The book is a wonderful addition to our contemporary fiction list with a twist. A fusion of mystery, crime and women’s fiction, with traditional Sufi storytelling woven in, the book’s fabulous plot takes us on a journey from small university towns in the US, to Afghanistan to Pakistan and back.’ Uppal said: “The Storyteller is unlike anything I have read in a very long time. The brilliant and wildly talented Faiqa Mansab has managed to pull off the impossible feat of marrying two very different genres and worlds into one unputdownable work of fiction. We could not be more delighted to be publishing her again here at Penguin Random House India. I look forward to working with Faiqa, Archna and Sofia closely to making this a book the whole world will be talking about.”