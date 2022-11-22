Share:

General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former federal minister Asad Umar has said that the nation has made up its mind and now the only way to avoid unrest in the country is free and transparent elections.

Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is standing firm despite taking bullets and now the nation is ready to come on streets for its real freedom.

He said that the economic crisis that began due to incumbent government’s failed policies is now becoming a threat to national security.

Asad Umar has further said that if the rulers were investing state resources, time and attention in running state affairs instead of proving the PTI leadership to be a terrorist, the destruction of the economy could have been avoided.

PTI leader said that their goal is to host the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan in coming days and claimed that people from all provinces will throng Rawalpindi.