KARACHI - At least two people were killed and five others including children were injured in separate incidents of firing a road mishap in different localities of the metropo­lis on Monday. Police said that during a robbery at­tempt in clinic of a private doctor in Khairabad area of Manghopir, patients of­fered resistance after which robbers opened fire killing 28-year-old Hafizullah son of Kareem, moazzan of local mosque. A member of mi­nority community identified as Hansi Ram, 45, was killed while his wife Pooja, 40, three children Roshani, 14, Rajver, 13, and 6-year-old Ajeet were injured in colli­sion between an overspeed­ing car and a trailer at Hub River Road in Saeedabad area of Baldia Town. Un­known gunmen shot injured 17-year-old Muzakir son of Zulqarnain in Old Golimar area and fled the scene. The bodies and injured of all in­cidents were shifted to dif­ferent hospitals and police after registering separate cases in all incidents at con­cerned police stations start­ed investigations.