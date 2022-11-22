KARACHI - At least two people were killed and five others including children were injured in separate incidents of firing a road mishap in different localities of the metropolis on Monday. Police said that during a robbery attempt in clinic of a private doctor in Khairabad area of Manghopir, patients offered resistance after which robbers opened fire killing 28-year-old Hafizullah son of Kareem, moazzan of local mosque. A member of minority community identified as Hansi Ram, 45, was killed while his wife Pooja, 40, three children Roshani, 14, Rajver, 13, and 6-year-old Ajeet were injured in collision between an overspeeding car and a trailer at Hub River Road in Saeedabad area of Baldia Town. Unknown gunmen shot injured 17-year-old Muzakir son of Zulqarnain in Old Golimar area and fled the scene. The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases in all incidents at concerned police stations started investigations.
Share:
Agencies
November 22, 2022
Share: