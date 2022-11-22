Share:

LARKANA - In Indus School, a discus­sion was held on the topic of “Children’s Rights and Importance of Education” here on Monday in which Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Larkana Campus, Dr Azhar Ali Shah, delivered his presiden­tial address and said that knowledge is the heritage of man, which every mem­ber of the society needs to achieve. He said that the parents should try and pro­vide their children with good educational oppor­tunities, adding more than half of the country’s popu­lation consists of children and youth, so the govern­ment has to play the role of parents along with par­ents so that this population can be provided with good education, health and good opportunities for food and entertainment. Writer and educationist Prof Mukhtar Samo said that the secret of the prosperity of developed countries lies in good edu­cation of their children and provision of their rights, who grow up and play their role in national develop­ment. He said that today, we cannot ignore our chil­dren and walk shoulder to shoulder with the world. Due to lack of educational facilities in rural areas, pov­erty and other social and family problems, children are deprived of their basic rights, so the government should pay more attention to this aspect, Prof Sami said. Fatima Sangi said that children also have an inde­pendent existence, so their rights should be respected. She said that children who receive attention and love from their parents are con­fident in every sphere of so­ciety. Mohsin Chandio said that due to the recent floods, schools have been affected a lot due to which children’s education has suffered mas­sively. He said that children should be saved from be­ing deprived of their right to education by taking ur­gent steps to rehabilitate schools. Keenjhar said that children are recognized at a global level and their reha­bilitation will improve the situation of education and protection of children.