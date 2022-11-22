LARKANA - In Indus School, a discussion was held on the topic of “Children’s Rights and Importance of Education” here on Monday in which Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Larkana Campus, Dr Azhar Ali Shah, delivered his presidential address and said that knowledge is the heritage of man, which every member of the society needs to achieve. He said that the parents should try and provide their children with good educational opportunities, adding more than half of the country’s population consists of children and youth, so the government has to play the role of parents along with parents so that this population can be provided with good education, health and good opportunities for food and entertainment. Writer and educationist Prof Mukhtar Samo said that the secret of the prosperity of developed countries lies in good education of their children and provision of their rights, who grow up and play their role in national development. He said that today, we cannot ignore our children and walk shoulder to shoulder with the world. Due to lack of educational facilities in rural areas, poverty and other social and family problems, children are deprived of their basic rights, so the government should pay more attention to this aspect, Prof Sami said. Fatima Sangi said that children also have an independent existence, so their rights should be respected. She said that children who receive attention and love from their parents are confident in every sphere of society. Mohsin Chandio said that due to the recent floods, schools have been affected a lot due to which children’s education has suffered massively. He said that children should be saved from being deprived of their right to education by taking urgent steps to rehabilitate schools. Keenjhar said that children are recognized at a global level and their rehabilitation will improve the situation of education and protection of children.
November 22, 2022
