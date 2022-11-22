Share:

Peshawar - UsaID’s economic recovery and Development activity (UsaID-erDa) and agriculture, Livestock, and Cooperative Department Khyber pakhtunkhwa will provide 743 tons of certified wheat seed and 1,485 tons of fertilizer to 14,850 flood-affected farmers from peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, and Khyber Districts to ensure food security for current cropping season. UsaID-erDa provided 1,900 bags (50 Kg each bag) of certified wheat seed and 3,800 bags (50 Kg each bag) of fertilizer to flood-affected farmers of Mathra, shah alam, and Chamkani, in peshawar. The UsaID-erDa aid allows 1900 flood-affected farmer households to plant wheat crops on their 1,900 acres of land during the rabi season, ensuring food security by ensuring the availability of adequate wheat in the next harvesting season. During the current month, UsaID-erDa will give certified wheat seed and fertiliser to 12100 farmers in District Dera Ismail Khan and 850 farmers in District Khyber. This year’s monsoon rains and flash floods caused significant flooding across Pakistan. It has touched the entire fabric of existence, causing incredible human losses as well as massive damage to farmland, cattle, shelters, and infrastructure. It compelled the government to declare a flood emergency and issue a humanitarian aid appeal. at the request of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government, the UsaID-erDa decided to provide crucial assistance to ensure food security in the flood-affected districts of D I Khan, peshawar, and Khyber in the province of Khyber pakhtunkhwa. “we are grateful to UsaID for their assistance and support during this difficult period.” The government’s response to the flood destruction is inadequate. Farmers are the hardest hit, and they need our help to cover their losses and get back on track. “UsaID has been quite generous in providing help, and we anticipate them to continue their assistance in the rehabilitation of our farmers,” said Israr Khan, secretary of agriculture. UsaID-erDa, in collaboration with the agriculture and Livestock Department, previously conducted a fast assessment of 1900 impacted farmers from three districts in peshawar: Mathra, shah alam, and Chamkani, who were provided with certified wheat seed and fertiliser. This assistance will ensure food security for Peshawar’s afflicted people.