KASUR - Acting Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shah­rukh has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the ac­cused after tracing a rape case.

While addressing the officers and personnel during his visit to Super Model Police Station B Division Kasur, he said cal­lous accused involved in sexual violence against children and women do not deserve any leni­ency. He directed that investiga­tion should be completed at the earliest and the accused should be punished.

The Acting IGP directed that zero-tolerance policy should be continued on incidents of vio­lence, rape, abduction of wom­en and children, and no effort should be spared to arrest the accused for ensuring provision of justice to the victims.

On his arrival in Kasur, the armed police squad paid saluta­tions to the acting IGP. He visited various sections of the police station and reviewed the facili­ties being provided to citizens.

The Acting IGP directed that the problems of citizens coming to the police stations should be resolved without delay, and the officials should strengthen the positive image of the police by their good behaviour, courte­ousness and professionalism.

He directed that protecting the life and property of the citi­zens along with maintaining law and order in the society is the basic duty of police.