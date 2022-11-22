Share:

MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University and World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature jointly launched a project for the conservation of water at the varsity.

A spokesperson for BZU said under the project the water used for ablution in the mosque would be filtered to be used for plants.

The groundbreaking cer­emony of the project was performed by BZU Resident Officer, Dr Muhammad Ta­hir, Dr Zamin Ahmad, Secu­rity incharge, Zahid Iqbal and WWF representative, Muham­mad Kashif, he informed.

All the expenditures would be borne by WWF, he stated, adding the project would help the recycling of water and would save energy, the spokes­person concluded.

RADIO PAKISTAN MULTAN MARKS 52ND ANNIVERSARY

Radio Pakistan Multan ob­served its 52nd anniversary with a simple but impressive musical ceremony at seminar hall here on Monday.

A good number of music lovers and broadcasters at­tended the ceremony.

Singers Hafza Nadeem, Sha­hid Qureshi, Imran Mughal, M. Abdullah and Rahat Mul­tanikr sung Urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki songs to amuse the audience and listeners. For­mer DG Radio Pakistan, Khur­sheed Malik was the chief guest. Living legend Surriya Multanikr, senior broadcast­ers Syed Tariq Shah, Qaisar Naqvi, Shahkir Husasin Shakir and others spoke their minds.

Addressing the ceremony, Khurshid Malik reminisced the golden era of Radio Paki­stan hoping that the organi­zation had been playing its role for extending informa­tion, entertainment and in­fotainment at national and international levels. People learnt how to speak and utter words by using mike of Radio Pakistan, he said adding that it gave identity to local ar­tistes, writers, singers, musi­cians and broadcasters.

Acting Station Director Radio Multan, Raiz Mailsi thanked the guests for spar­ing time to attend the cer­emony. He hoped that audi­ence would not only listen to them but also would see them through internet soon under the leadership of Director General Radio Pakistan Mu­hammad Tahir Hassan.

He stated that Radio Paki­stan Multan was improving its programmes with each passing day. The musical pro­gramme was conducted by Imrana Salman, Shehla Tanvir, Zahida Sohail, Sidra Hassan and Hassan Ali Tipu. Mirza Athar Latif and Sidra Ahmed were producers of the pro­gramme. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was also held.