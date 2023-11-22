14 residential quarters sealed for commercial use

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, quarters No. 190,140, 177,178,179,180, 181 ,146, 191, 192, 195, 201, 265, 266 in N-block Allama Iqbal Col­ony were being utilized for commercial purposes illegally. The owners have converted the quarters’ outsides into shops. Meanwhile, illegal construc­tion on a plot No 593-A in Ahmad Nagar was also demolished.