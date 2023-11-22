Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

14 residential quarters sealed for commercial use

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, quarters No. 190,140, 177,178,179,180, 181 ,146, 191, 192, 195, 201, 265, 266 in N-block Allama Iqbal Col­ony were being utilized for commercial purposes illegally. The owners have converted the quarters’ outsides into shops. Meanwhile, illegal construc­tion on a plot No 593-A in Ahmad Nagar was also demolished.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023