22 LG representative join IPP

LAHORE - President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday said that the national exchequer is intended for the welfare of the common man. He lamented the failure of past governments, accusing them of looting funds for personal gain. Aleem Khan asserted that the public is now well-informed, and they cannot be deceived by those who previously held power in the country. These remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation of 22 Local Bodies representatives from Kasur district who announced their decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in Lahore. The Secretary Information of IPP Punjab, Col.(r) Hashim Dogar, was also present at the occasion. Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan received Mehr Aslam Sultan Luk and Mehr Ahmed Sultan Luk, along with their companions, who declared their decision to join IPP. The President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party for Sargodha Division, Saeed Akbar Nawani, was also present during the meeting. Representatives from Kasur district who joined Abdul Aleem Khan included Mian Abdul Khaliq, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhutta, Shafqat Bari, Rana Shehzad, Rashid Ali, Rao Munir, Imran Hafeez, Asif Jat, Malik Shahbaz, Malik Mushtaq, Mehr Shawkat, and Ghulam Rasool Malik. Additionally, Hafiz Junaid, Dr. Shabbir, Wali Muhammad, Mian Imran, Mian Shafiq Ahmed, Malik Mudassar, and Rashid Aslam expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, pledging their commitment to working for the strength of the party.