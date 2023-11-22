22 LG representative join IPP

LAHORE - President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Al­eem Khan Tuesday said that the national exche­quer is intended for the welfare of the common man. He lamented the failure of past govern­ments, accusing them of looting funds for person­al gain. Aleem Khan as­serted that the public is now well-informed, and they cannot be deceived by those who previously held power in the coun­try. These remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation of 22 Local Bodies representa­tives from Kasur district who announced their decision to join the Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan Party in Lahore. The Secre­tary Information of IPP Punjab, Col.(r) Hashim Dogar, was also present at the occasion. Addition­ally, Abdul Aleem Khan received Mehr Aslam Sul­tan Luk and Mehr Ahmed Sultan Luk, along with their companions, who declared their decision to join IPP. The President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty for Sargodha Division, Saeed Akbar Nawani, was also present during the meeting. Representa­tives from Kasur district who joined Abdul Al­eem Khan included Mian Abdul Khaliq, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhutta, Shafqat Bari, Rana Shehzad, Rashid Ali, Rao Munir, Imran Hafeez, Asif Jat, Malik Shahbaz, Malik Mushtaq, Mehr Shawkat, and Ghulam Rasool Ma­lik. Additionally, Hafiz Junaid, Dr. Shabbir, Wali Muhammad, Mian Imran, Mian Shafiq Ahmed, Ma­lik Mudassar, and Rashid Aslam expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, pledging their commitment to working for the strength of the party.