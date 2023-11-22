4,227 cases registered against underage, unlicensed drivers

LAHORE - City Traffic Police, during its ongoing crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, have registered 4227 cases in the provincial capital so far. According to a spokesman for the traffic police, on directives of Chief traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze, cops are determined to control accidents and protect young lives. “Over 2,986 cases were filed in 8 days while hundreds of vehicles have been impounded,” he added.
Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze has appealed to citizens to obtain a driving licence as the city has 30 licence offices, 10 mobile vans, and three centers working 24/7. He said that cases would be registered against those providing vehicles to children and advised parents not to let their children drive a vehicle under any circumstances. Parents should fulfill their responsibility and never permit driving to their underage children, he concluded.