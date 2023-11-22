Wednesday, November 22, 2023
4,227 cases registered against underage, unlicensed drivers

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  City Traffic Police, during its ongoing crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, have registered 4227 cases in the provincial capital so far. According to a spokes­man for the traffic police, on directives of Chief traffic Of­ficer Mustansar Feroze, cops are determined to control accidents and protect young lives. “Over 2,986 cases were filed in 8 days while hun­dreds of vehicles have been impounded,” he added. 

Chief Traffic Officer Mus­tansar Feroze has appealed to citizens to obtain a driv­ing licence as the city has 30 licence offices, 10 mobile vans, and three centers work­ing 24/7. He said that cases would be registered against those providing vehicles to children and advised parents not to let their children drive a vehicle under any circum­stances. Parents should fulfill their responsibility and never permit driving to their under­age children, he concluded.

Murders, not accidents?

Our Staff Reporter

