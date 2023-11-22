Wednesday, November 22, 2023
60 smoky vehicles impounded

November 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Safe Cities Author­ity impounded over 60 smoky vehicles and 15 individuals en­gaged in illegal garbage burn­ing in various areas in the city here on Tuesday. 

According to a spokesman for the authority, utilizing state-of-the-art Safe City cameras, the vehicles were promptly identi­fied, leading to a swift response from the field force. The vigilant monitoring of entry and exit points, along with major routes in Lahore, remains an integral part of the Safe City initiative. 

Smoke-emitting vehicles and garbage burning were detected by the cameras, and immediate alerts were relayed to the field forces. The spokesman empha­sized PSCA’s role in preventing crime and said that it is actively contributing to the reduction of environmental pollution.

