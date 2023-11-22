8 persons suffer injuries in road traffic accidents

Rawalpindi-As many as 8 persons suffered injuries in road traffic accidents in various parts of city, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday. The victims were moved to hospitals by the rescuers of emergency service 1122 where doctors are providing them medical treatment, he said. Condition of a RTA victim is said to be critical, he added.

According to him, speeding motorcyclists hit some pedestrians at Rehmanabad on Murree Road. Resultantly, four persons got injured and were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment by Rescue 1122, he said. In yet another incident, two speeding cars collided with each other near University Chowk on The Mall leaving two persons namely Ghazanfar and Ahmed injured.

Upon calling, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and moved the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar for medical treatment, he said.

Two other persons sustained critical injuries when two motorcyclists bumped into each other at Chakri Road. Emergency service 1122 rushed to the accident place and moved the maimed persons to DHQ Hospital, Raja Bazaar for cure.