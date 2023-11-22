Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Absconder arrested from Shaeed Benazirabad

STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The absconder accused nominated in a case filed in Karachi was arrested in the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad district with the help of modern soft­ware that monitors the movement of people com­ing and going to the guest houses and hotels. The case against the accused identified as Waqar Shams was registered with the Site-B police station in Ka­rachi, said a police source on Tuesday. The informa­tion was received to the control room of SSP office district Kemari that the ac­cused would be staying in a private hotel in district Shaheed Benazirabad. Later, the accused identi­fied was arrested by SHO Section-A police station Benazirabad.

STAFF REPORT

