ADC holds meeting of price control magistrates

SUKKUR - A meeting of price control magistrates was held un­der the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Com­missioner-I, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro at his office here on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, the ADC said that the supply of food items to the people of the district at cheap prices is being ensured and the performance of the price control magistrates is be­ing reviewed on a daily basis, the purpose of which is to provide relief to people by keeping food prices stable. The ADC also directed the magis­trates to take all possible measures to ensure the supply of quality food items to citizens at gov­ernment rates.