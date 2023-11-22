Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ADC holds meeting of price control magistrates

STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - A meeting of price control magistrates was held un­der the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Com­missioner-I, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro at his office here on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, the ADC said that the supply of food items to the people of the district at cheap prices is being ensured and the performance of the price control magistrates is be­ing reviewed on a daily basis, the purpose of which is to provide relief to people by keeping food prices stable. The ADC also directed the magis­trates to take all possible measures to ensure the supply of quality food items to citizens at gov­ernment rates.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023