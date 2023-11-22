Addressing harassment in Karachi

I write to highlight the escalating harassment issues in our beloved city of Karachi. Witnessing the dis­tressing experiences faced by indi­viduals, particularly women, on a daily basis deeply saddens me.

Harassment has become a per­vasive problem affecting many residents, compromising their freedom and mental well-being. It is crucial for us as a communi­ty to take decisive action, foster­ing an environment where every­one feels safe and respected. This requires a collective effort from the government, law enforcement agencies, and society.

I urge authorities to prioritise implementing stricter laws against harassment and providing prop­er training for law enforcement personnel. Education is key, and we must integrate comprehensive awareness programs in education­al institutions, emphasising con­sent, respect, and gender equality.

Moreover, establishing easily ac­cessible safe spaces and helplines for victims is crucial. These re­sources should be widely publi­cised to empower victims to re­port incidents without fear of judgement or reprisal.

In conclusion, I implore authori­ties, community leaders, and citi­zens to unite against harassment. Together, let’s create an environ­ment where everyone can live without fear. By taking a stand against harassment, we can build a city that is inclusive, safe, and respectful for all.

SYEDA ABIHA HASSAN,

Karachi.