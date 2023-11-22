‘Ageing’ King Charles forced to choose sides in ‘painful, traumatic’ battle

LONDON-King Charles reportedly faces a major dilemma amid claims that he is willing to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Amid reports that the monarch and the Sussexes got in touch after months long silence, it emerged that he was looking to work on their icy relationship for the sake of his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A source, as per OK!, claimed that King Charles was worried that his old age meant he did not have much time left thus the monarch was wanting to iron out some past issues with the Sussexes. “It really hit home how he should try to work through this for the children’s sake. Charles knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left and wants to try to repair the rift so that his grandchildren will be a part of the family like everyone else,” the source said.