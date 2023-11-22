Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC indicts PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry in May 9 cases

ATC indicts PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry in May 9 cases
Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tues­day indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence. The accused were produced for trial before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan who indicted them during the proceedings. However, the ac­cused pleaded not guilty and expressed their in­tent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned proceedings until December 16, summoning prosecution witness­es to record their statements. The court had dis­tributed challans (charge sheets) to the accused in the prior hearing. Two separate cases were registered by Sarwar Road police. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry were named in FIR no 108/23 and Rubina Jamil in FIR no 109/23, both relat­ed to the torching of police vehicles in the can­tonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk during vio­lence on May 9.

Murders, not accidents?

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023