ATC indicts PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry in May 9 cases

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tues­day indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence. The accused were produced for trial before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan who indicted them during the proceedings. However, the ac­cused pleaded not guilty and expressed their in­tent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned proceedings until December 16, summoning prosecution witness­es to record their statements. The court had dis­tributed challans (charge sheets) to the accused in the prior hearing. Two separate cases were registered by Sarwar Road police. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry were named in FIR no 108/23 and Rubina Jamil in FIR no 109/23, both relat­ed to the torching of police vehicles in the can­tonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk during vio­lence on May 9.