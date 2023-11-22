ATC remands 29 accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 29 accused to police on a 7-day physical re­mand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of corps commander Lahore). Earlier, the investigation officer produced the accused, including Muhammad Mohsin Ashiq, Mehmood Bukhari, Muhammad Qasim, Waqas Hus­sain, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Dogar and others before ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan. The investigation officer apprised that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of geofencing and they were identified during the iden­tification process. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand for investigations. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and or­dered to produce them on expiry of the remand term, November 28. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and work­ers on charges of attacking Jinnah House during May-9 violence.