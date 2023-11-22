Back-to-back PSL champions make waves in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket  

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars, the powerhouse franchise with consecutive triumphs in PSL 7 and 8, on Tuesday announced a historic milestone as they prepare to participate in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket. Following their victory in the Zim Afro T10 League held in Zimbabwe, Lahore Qalandars continue their legacy of player development and international collaboration. Known for nurturing emerging talent and providing a platform for players to shine, Lahore Qalandars are set to send off five standout players to represent the franchise in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket. This initiative reaffirms Qalandars’ commitment to nurturing talent at various levels and showcasing their prowess on the global stage. The players, who are now poised to make their mark in Zimbabwe, include Mamoon Ur Riaz, M Salman Mirza, Hamza Sajjad, Jalat Khan and M Adil. These exceptional players, products of Lahore Qalandars’ High-Performance Centre, underwent rigorous training under the guidance of national and international coaches. They have now represented Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan on the international stage in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket league. Owner and CEO Atif Rana emphasized, “We have partnered with Zimbabwe Cricket, and under this collaboration, we are sending these players to participate in domestic cricket. This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering international cricketing relationships and providing our players with valuable exposure. This success, both in our achievements and the promising journey ahead in Zimbabwe’s cricket league, has us excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are confident that our players will make significant contributions to the cricketing world.”