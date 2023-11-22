Brad Pitt’s son reveals shocking details about actor being a ‘terrible’ father

LOS ANGELES-Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post. As per Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Pax made some shocking details about Pitt in his 2020 Father’s Day note on his private Instagram account. The above-mentioned publication claimed that the account belonged to the celebrity couple’s son which he created for his personal use. Jolie’s son shared a photo of Academy Award winner actor and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class. You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”