Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Brad Pitt’s son reveals shocking details about actor being a ‘terrible’ father

News Desk
November 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post. As per Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Pax made some shocking details about Pitt in his 2020 Father’s Day note on his private Instagram account. The above-mentioned publication claimed that the account belonged to the celebrity couple’s son which he created for his personal use. Jolie’s son shared a photo of Academy Award winner actor and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class. You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

