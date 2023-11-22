Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Call to use modern equipment in factories for controlling pollution, smog

STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -   Deputy Director Environ­ment Nazim Ayaz Alam has asked the industrialists to ensure use of modern equip­ment in their factories for controlling pollution and smog. Indiscriminate action will continue against the industrial units, brick kilns, which cause pollution and smog as per the directives of the Punjab government. He expressed these views while checking industrial units at Daska Road, Sialkot. Na­zim Ayaz Alam said that 473 industrial units have been checked in Sialkot district so far this year, cases have been registered against five factory owners for causing smog, 33 units have been sealed and a fine of 1.5 million rupees has been imposed. Similarly, 501 inspections of brick kilns have been conducted at dif­ferent times, cases have been registered against 44 brick kiln owners for caus­ing pollution and smog, 16 have been sealed while a fine of Rs 89,00,00 has been imposed.

