Caretaker setups responsible for conducting elections: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said that after the announcement of the elections’ date by the Election Commissions of Pakistan (ECP) the caretaker governments are responsible for making arrangements for conducting the general elections for the continuation and strengthening of the democratic process in the country.

Addressing the business community at Nowshera Chamber of Commerce in district Nowshera, he said that it was the responsibility of provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of law and order for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address to the workers, the Governor said that every political party has its own agenda and ideology, adding that being chairman of a leading political party, Bilawal has full authority to give his opinion and stance, however, he requested that rumours should not be spread relating to holding of the general elections.

Regarding repatriation of the Afghan refugees, the Governor said that it was the decision of the state and must be accepted by everyone, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan are two Islamic brotherhood countries and Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for more than forty years.

He said that since peace has restored in Afghanistan now, therefore the refugees should go back to their country.

Earlier, the Governor appreciated the Nowshera business community and said it would not be wrong if Peshawar and Nowshera are called “business hub” in the districts of the province.

The Governor also inaugurated e-bill NADRA desk at Nowshera Chamber of Commerce.