Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Cipher case: Supreme Court adjourns PTI chairman's plea against indictment sine die

Cipher case: Supreme Court adjourns PTI chairman's plea against indictment sine die
Web Desk
12:04 PM | November 22, 2023
National

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned sine die hearing of PTI chief’s plea against his indictment in cipher case on the request of his counsel Hamid Khan.

Advocate Khan requested the court to give him some time to study the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict announced on Tuesday declaring August 29 notification to hold his client’s trial in jail void.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who is heading a three-member bench, said despite IHC’s order the apex court can still proceed.

He told the lawyer that he can file another appeal against the IHC decision.

Now this case would be taken up on its turn, Justice Masood said and adjourned the hearing sine die.

