CJP directs to stop using ‘Sahib’ with job title of public servants

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that it is time that practice of adding word ‘sahib’ with the job title of the public servants is discontinued.

In a two-page verdict in the child murder case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa wrote; “It is about time that the practice of add­ing the word ‘sahib’ with one’s job title is dis­continued, as it unnecessarily elevates the sta­tus of public servants, which may instil in them delusions of grandeur and a perception of un­accountability, which is unacceptable since it is against the interests of the public whom they are meant to serve.”

The Chief Justice passed the order against the judgment of Peshawar High Court in the case of a child’s murder in Peshawar last year. He observed in the order issued that the AAG of Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa had referred to a local deputy superin­tendent of police as “DSP sahib”. CJP Isa observed that the case challan had only relied on two state­ments and there was a lack of proper investiga­tion. He added that this was a “classic example of an incompetently handled investigation.”

“Rather than attending to the matter with the seriousness that it deserves, two police officers, who are investigating the crime, travelled from Peshawar to bring documents which could have been emailed, faxed or sent by WhatsApp, and then the relevant documents could have been filed, which could have been useful in determin­ing the outcome of this bail application,” stated the apex court CJ. The Chief Justice directed the SC Office to send this order to the Inspector Gen­eral of Police, to the Secretary Home Department and the Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.