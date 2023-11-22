CM Naqvi announces several public welfare projects

CM inspects PIC upgradation project.

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet, led by Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened its 32nd meet­ing in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced four pivotal projects for the city, said a handout issued here.

The projects include the estab­lishment of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, along with the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujran­wala. Additionally, approval was granted for the creation of two model graveyards in Gujranwala and the establishment of a Panjab University campus in Daska.

During the meeting, Com­missioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi provided a briefing on the ongoing public welfare projects in the Gujran­wala Division. The Punjab cabi­net approved setting the mini­mum support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per maund, a decision aimed at providing relief to farm­ers. Further decisions included an increase in the financial as­sistance package for the fam­ily members of government em­ployees who died during service. The cabinet also greenlit the pro­vision of funds for the establish­ment of an endowment fund for the welfare of artists, designed to support deserving artists.

In the meeting, it was an­nounced that another heart hos­pital would be built in Lahore, replacing the Emergency and Trauma Center of Jinnah Hospital with the Jinnah Institute of Cardi­ology. The cabinet also approved the release of funds to operation­alize the seven-year-old CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital.

Other approvals included the revision of inspection fees for transport vehicles and ad­ditional funds from the Punjab government’s resources for the construction and maintenance of Sargodha-Mianwali Road under the PSDP scheme. The cabinet ex­pressed dissatisfaction with the recovery efforts of the irrigation department, directing effective management and planning to im­prove recovery. Provincial min­isters, advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advo­cate General Punjab, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi con­ducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiol­ogy (PIC) early morning here on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project. The Chief Minister meticulously examined the ongoing construc­tion activities in the emergency block of the expansion project.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi empha­sized that the upgradation would lead to an increase in emergency beds. He announced plans for the installation of LED screens to en­hance the convenience of patients and their attendants. In a crucial directive, Naqvi directed not to keep oxygen connections open.

CM Mohsin Naqvi personally surveyed the construction work on three floors of the hospital, particularly in the private wards and rooms under construction. He instructed to ensure spacious private rooms, scheduling work in three shifts, and emphasized com­pleting the upgradation project within the designated timeframe.

Taking a hands-on approach, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi vis­ited patients in the ward, express­ing personal interest in their well-being. Responding promptly to a complaint of overcharging at the canteen from an elderly patient’s attendant, Naqvi directed AC Model Town to swiftly address the issue. Engaging with patients and attendants, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi proactively addressed con­cerns, taking immediate action on a complaint of misbehavior and entering the hospital with money by a young man.

Provincial Minister Special­ized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram, Sec­retary Health, Secretary Com­munication and Works, Commis­sioner, Special Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer PIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr. Tahsin, and other officials were present.