CM reviews progress on Expressway Motorway Link Road

LAHORE - Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the Punjab cabinet, conducted a comprehensive inspec­tion of the Flagship Project Expressway Motorway Link Road in Gujranwala on Tues­day. During the visit, the CM personally assessed the on­going construction activities at various sites, including the asphalt laying process, said a handout issued here. Ob­serving the progress on the under-construction two-way road connecting Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motor­way, the CM congratulated the diligent workers for their efforts. A detailed briefing in­dicated that 65 percent of the project and nearly 100 per­cent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km long link road have been completed. Expressing satisfaction with the initia­tion of road asphalt work, the CM commended the perfor­mance of the FWO (Frontier Works Organization) and the Gujranwala Commissioner ‘s team. Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to accelerate the project’s pace while ensuring adherence to high construc­tion standards. He specifically instructed the construction of a protective wall on both sides of the carriageway instead of fencing. Emphasising the adherence to the stipulated timeline, the CM envisioned substantial fuel savings upon the project’s completion, re­ducing the travel time from Gujranwala to Lahore to a mere 45 minutes. The 15.2 km long two-way carpeted road is expected to enhance access to the motorway. The briefing highlighted addition­al project features, including the construction of 6 bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe culverts, 5 animal crossings, and 5 sub­ways from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu Interchange.