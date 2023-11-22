Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

HYDERABAD-The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the multi-billion rupee corruption scam in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to December 5 while granting, bail to the accused persons.

During the hearing, the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought further time to submit the reference for the alleged embezzlement conducted in Noshehroferoze district.

The NAB produced before the court the arrested accused persons, including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari District Adnan Rashid, Tabish Ali Shah, Mansoor Ali Abbassi, Syed Zawar Shah, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada, Muhammad Suhag, Tharu Khan, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Amjad Ali Rind, Zeeshan Ali Sahito, Muhammad Hussain, and Rafique Solangi.