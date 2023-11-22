Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the multi-billion rupee corruption scam in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to December 5 while granting, bail to the accused persons.
During the hearing, the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought further time to submit the reference for the alleged embezzlement conducted in Noshehroferoze district.
The NAB produced before the court the arrested accused persons, including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari District Adnan Rashid, Tabish Ali Shah, Mansoor Ali Abbassi, Syed Zawar Shah, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada, Muhammad Suhag, Tharu Khan, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Amjad Ali Rind, Zeeshan Ali Sahito, Muhammad Hussain, and Rafique Solangi.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023