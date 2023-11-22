Delegation of ACs of Customs Service visits CTD complex

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of under-training Assistant Collectors of Pakistan Customs Service from the National Police Academy visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Complex Islamabad, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the SP CTD briefed the delegation about the prevention of terrorist elements and their facilitators, maintenance of law and order, other duties and working procedures of CTD. Director Training of CTD Islamabad was also present on the occasion. On this occasion, CTD officers and officials presented a practical demo of weapon handling, recovery of hostages, control of armed elements, and maintaining law and order situations.

The SP CTD and the Director Training also gave lectures on countering terrorism to the delegation. The delegation appreciated the Counter Terrorism Department’s efforts against terrorists and their facilitators, as well as the efforts to establish law and order in the federal capital, Islamabad. The SP CTD also presented an honorary police shield to the delegation.