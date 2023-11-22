Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drug dealer held, 1.1kg hashish recovered

APP
November 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1146 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, crackdown against the menace of drugs is being carried out successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following the instructions, a team of Gomal University Police Station led by SHO Kazim Hussain and Incharge Dera- Darya Khan bridge check post Muhammad Imran arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Abdullah son of Haq Nawaz, a resident of Darya Khan. The police also recovered 1146 gram hashish from his possession.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023