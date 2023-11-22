Drug dealer held, 1.1kg hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering 1146 grams of hashish from him here in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, crackdown against the menace of drugs is being carried out successfully in Dera Ismail Khan following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following the instructions, a team of Gomal University Police Station led by SHO Kazim Hussain and Incharge Dera- Darya Khan bridge check post Muhammad Imran arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Abdullah son of Haq Nawaz, a resident of Darya Khan. The police also recovered 1146 gram hashish from his possession.