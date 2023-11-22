Wednesday, November 22, 2023
ECP to hear application regarding contempt of top election body against PTI chairman tomorrow

ECP to hear application regarding contempt of top election body against PTI chairman tomorrow
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
November 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hear an application re­garding the contempt of the top elec­tion body against PTI Chairman Imran Khan to­morrow (Thursday, No­vember 23). The case is related to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his two party leaders [Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry] ac­cusations. Imran Khan in one of his speeches had claimed that the ECP was biased. He also time and again had demand­ed that the CEC should step down. The ECP has also ordered former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to ap­pear in court in physical attendance. Khan was not presented in the court on the last hearing of the case due to security con­cerns. Last month, the ECP hinted at indicting the PTI chairman in the case next month. How­ever, Anwar Mansoor, counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had argued that the question of le­gality of the show-cause notice should be decided first.

