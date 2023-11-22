ECP to hear application regarding contempt of top election body against PTI chairman tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hear an application regarding the contempt of the top election body against PTI Chairman Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday, November 23). The case is related to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his two party leaders [Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry] accusations. Imran Khan in one of his speeches had claimed that the ECP was biased. He also time and again had demanded that the CEC should step down. The ECP has also ordered former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to appear in court in physical attendance. Khan was not presented in the court on the last hearing of the case due to security concerns. Last month, the ECP hinted at indicting the PTI chairman in the case next month. However, Anwar Mansoor, counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had argued that the question of legality of the show-cause notice should be decided first.