ECP to hear application regarding contempt of top election body against PTI chairman tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hear an application re­garding the contempt of the top elec­tion body against PTI Chairman Imran Khan to­morrow (Thursday, No­vember 23). The case is related to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his two party leaders [Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry] ac­cusations. Imran Khan in one of his speeches had claimed that the ECP was biased. He also time and again had demand­ed that the CEC should step down. The ECP has also ordered former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to ap­pear in court in physical attendance. Khan was not presented in the court on the last hearing of the case due to security con­cerns. Last month, the ECP hinted at indicting the PTI chairman in the case next month. How­ever, Anwar Mansoor, counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had argued that the question of le­gality of the show-cause notice should be decided first.