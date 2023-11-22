Faisalabad Commissioner directs to accelerate anti-smog efforts

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Sil­wat Saeed on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to accelerate their efforts for controlling the men­ace of smog at maximum extent.

During a video link meeting with deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot here, she said that smog was a burn­ing issue during winter which posed serious threats to the human beings. Therefore, the entire administration body should take appropriate steps and expedite their efforts for over­coming this menace on urgent basis.

She said that the excessive smoke emitted by the brick kilns, industrial units and vehicles was the main cause of smog. Therefore, the environment pro­tection department, traffic police and transport authority should take strict action against those which were causing environmental pollution, she added.

In this connection, the agriculture officers should also take stern notice against burning of crop residues be­cause the farmers were in the habit of burning remains of their crops especially paddy crops after harvest­ing, she added.

She also directed the district admin­istration to ensure complete imple­mentation on one dish and marriage act in addition to taking strict action against overcharging and profiteering of fertilizers and sale of spurious pes­ticides and herbicides.

She directed to immediate dispose of the pending complaints relating to corporation, municipal committee and district council.

She appreciated the e-registration mechanism of Faisalabad district and said that other districts should also follow it for speedy disposal of public grievances.

She directed for immediate acti­vation of assistant commissioners across the division for taking action against the profiteers and hoarders so that maximum relief could be pro­vided to the masses.

Additional Commissioner Coordi­nation Musawar Khan Niazi, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mu­hammad Zubair Watto and Assis­tant Commissioner General Jaleel Ahmad attended the meeting physi­cally whereas DC Faisalabad Abdul­lah Nayyar Sheikh and deputy com­missioners of other district joined it through video link.