Five robbers held with arms, stolen valuables after separate encounters

KARACHI - The police arrested five robbers including four injured, recov­ered weapons, ammunition and stolen valuables after separate police encounters in different localities of the me­tropolis. According to details, an exchange of fire took place between police and robbers near 4 No Gujjar Nullah. Two robbers including 22-year-old Muhammad Aqib son of Muhammad Rashid who was injured in fire exchange and Muhammad Abu Baqar son of Muhammad Gulzar were held with two 30 bore pis­tols alongwith bullets, mo­bile phones, looted cash and a motorcycle. The injured robber was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Three robbers were injured and held after fire exchange at Kashmir Road near KDA Hall. The detain­ees were included 31-year-old Basit Hussain alias Shahrukh son of Sajjad Hus­sain, 45-year-old Muham­mad Naeem alias Lamba son of Muhammad Younas and 38-year-old Muhammad Rawait Qamar alias Moon son of Muhammad Qamar. The police recovered three pistols alongwith ammuni­tion, mobile phones, cash and two motorcycles from possession of the detainees who were shifted to civil hospital for treatment. The police confiscated recov­ered weapons, ammunition and other recovered valu­ables and after registering separate cases at respective polices stations started in­vestigations