Five robbers held with arms, stolen valuables after separate encounters

KARACHI - The police arrested five robbers including four injured, recovered weapons, ammunition and stolen valuables after separate police encounters in different localities of the metropolis. According to details, an exchange of fire took place between police and robbers near 4 No Gujjar Nullah. Two robbers including 22-year-old Muhammad Aqib son of Muhammad Rashid who was injured in fire exchange and Muhammad Abu Baqar son of Muhammad Gulzar were held with two 30 bore pistols alongwith bullets, mobile phones, looted cash and a motorcycle. The injured robber was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Three robbers were injured and held after fire exchange at Kashmir Road near KDA Hall. The detainees were included 31-year-old Basit Hussain alias Shahrukh son of Sajjad Hussain, 45-year-old Muhammad Naeem alias Lamba son of Muhammad Younas and 38-year-old Muhammad Rawait Qamar alias Moon son of Muhammad Qamar. The police recovered three pistols alongwith ammunition, mobile phones, cash and two motorcycles from possession of the detainees who were shifted to civil hospital for treatment. The police confiscated recovered weapons, ammunition and other recovered valuables and after registering separate cases at respective polices stations started investigations