Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at morning hours during the next 24 hours according to the Pa­kistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD). Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in the upper parts. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A wester­ly wave was likely to approach the upper parts on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06 C, Skardu -05, Gupis and Kalam -01C.