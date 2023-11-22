Four more matches decided in National Men’s Basketball C’ship

LAHORE-Four more matches were decided in the National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 here at the GCU Lahore on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Armyemerged victorious against PAF by 81-63. For Pakistan Army, Shehbaz Ali scored 18 points, Shoaib Aslam 15, and Sheraz Aslam 14 points. For PAF, Akhtar Jan (13), Ahmed Jan (12), and Umar Jan (12) played well.

Pakistan Wapda dominated Pakistan Navy by 86-40. The leading scorers for Wapda were M Usman (16 points), Amir Farooq (16 points), and Zahid Arif (12 points). Babur Manan (14 points) and Amannual Fayyaz (10 points) stood out for Navy.

POF asserted their dominance with a commanding 84-53 win against Faisalabad. Tayyab Abbas scored 28 points, Izharullah 22 and Faruksher 12 points. Usman Talib (19 points) and Rana Ehsan (10 points) displayed resilience for Faisalabad.

In a closely contested match, Lahore emerged triumphant with a score of 68-54 against Islamabad. Saboor Mehdi (12 points), Taimoor Mehdi (18 points), and Ahmed Abbas (14 points) led the charge for the home team, while S Kazimi (12 points) and Haris (8 points) showed their prowess for Islamabad.

The entire day’s play was closely monitored by referees Gul Jamal, Syed Adnan Ali Shah, and Ghulam Muhammad, ensuring fair play and an exciting display of basketball prowess.