Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 14,100

Anadolu
8:49 AM | November 22, 2023
International

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,128, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Tuesday.

​​​​​​​“The victims include over 5,840 children and 3,920 women,” the ministry added in a statement.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.​​​​​​​

